Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Electra has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $12,019.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. In the last week, Electra has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,444,876,993 coins and its circulating supply is 28,577,720,440 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

