electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 4,450.22% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 2,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.84. electroCore has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of electroCore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

