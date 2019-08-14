Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $112.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 894,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after buying an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. 3,110,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,151. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

