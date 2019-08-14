Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,923 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 7,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $678,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,612.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,068 shares of company stock worth $9,252,352. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 857,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,175. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

