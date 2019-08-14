Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) COO Scot Benson Buys 10,000 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,833. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

