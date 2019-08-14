Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receives $123.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.27 and a one year high of $132.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830,689 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

