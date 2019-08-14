Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 401,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.27 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 96,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.75. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

