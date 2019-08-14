ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $45,256.00 and $1,459.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00270768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.01315166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022643 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

