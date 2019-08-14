Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Short Interest Update

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 20,000 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $356,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Loewen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,052 shares of company stock valued at $440,326 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMMS. ValuEngine cut shares of Emmis Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Emmis Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

EMMS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45. Emmis Communications has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $64.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

