Emphy Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,046.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Emphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $104,046.00 and approximately $557.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emphy has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emphy alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00782129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000878 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Emphy Profile

Emphy (CRYPTO:EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.