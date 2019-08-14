Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

EHC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 236,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

