ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Releases Earnings Results

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

