Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ENI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ENI by 40.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,112. ENI has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

