EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 3.6% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

EOG traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,394. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

