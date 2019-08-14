Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme incurred in line loss and revenues beat estimates in the second quarter of 2019. The company’s first NDA for lead candidate tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma is under FDA review. The FDA as set an action date of Jan 23, 2020. If approved, tazemetostat will become the first commercially available EZH2 inhibitor and the first treatment specifically indicated for epithelioid sarcoma patients. The company is also on track to submit its second NDA for the drug in follicular lymphoma. Epizyme is making efforts to develop the drug for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically-defined solid tumors. The company also has a robust pipeline. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

EPZM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,336. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.55. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock worth $1,412,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 317,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

