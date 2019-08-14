Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

“We have assessed Equillium using a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach driven by a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This yields a $326M total firm value, driven by the future royalty-based revenue from itolizumab in GvHD and asthma. We apply a discount rate of 12% and effective tax rate of 30% to all future cash flows. This translates into a price per share of $14, assuming 22.8M shares outstanding as of mid-2020.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

