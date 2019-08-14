Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Price Down 30.5% This Week

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $88,366.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.01402265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00098446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

