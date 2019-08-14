Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 5.2%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $52.84, 1,752,274 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,662,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,791 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

