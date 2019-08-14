Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 758,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of EEFT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.46. 411,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,680. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

