Evercore ISI Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned a $25.00 price objective by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,488,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PG&E has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 836.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

