Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $412.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 92,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

