Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $68,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.00. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $260.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.57.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

