Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.24

Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

