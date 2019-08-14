EveryCoin (EVY) Price Down 58.1% Over Last Week

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $313,870.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00270897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.01375179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00096567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.