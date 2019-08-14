EVOS 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market cap of $45,970.00 and $15.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EVOS has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000479 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,285,220 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.