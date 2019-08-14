Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $377.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $381.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

