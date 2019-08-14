Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 382,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 26,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $3,909,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,399,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $26,409,717 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

