Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.7% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $312.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.