Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,247.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.