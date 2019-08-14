Fair Isaac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 847 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 707% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,007.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.09, for a total value of $4,051,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,238 shares of company stock worth $27,696,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.49. 94,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,735. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.29. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $371.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.