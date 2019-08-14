Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.