Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $3,385,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

