Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

FMAO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.64 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 46,375.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.