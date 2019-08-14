Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERGY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

FERGY stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

