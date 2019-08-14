FidentiaX Market Cap Reaches $472,371.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 112.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One FidentiaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $472,371.00 and $4,041.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.24 or 0.04379354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

