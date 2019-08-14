Financial Comparison: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) vs. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rockwell Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 312.09%. Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 347.15%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Soleno Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 39.69 -$13.34 million ($0.65) -2.78 Rockwell Medical $63.39 million 2.26 -$32.13 million ($0.47) -5.30

Soleno Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -108.01% -60.32% Rockwell Medical -52.11% -160.82% -69.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Rockwell Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, RenalPure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

