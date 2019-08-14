First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.51. First Bank shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 952 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on First Bank in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). First Bank had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Bank by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Bank by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

