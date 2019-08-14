First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $32.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. 378,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,717. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.