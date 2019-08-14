Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,500. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,881. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

