Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a dividend payout ratio of 412.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

FTAI stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

