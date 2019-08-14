Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Forty Seven stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,509. The stock has a market cap of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40. Forty Seven has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $69,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,311 shares of company stock valued at $450,708 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter worth $88,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forty Seven by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

