Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.69. 7,481,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. FOX has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,095,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after buying an additional 860,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.