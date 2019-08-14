Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 862,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Francesca’s news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $27,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 796,915 shares of company stock worth $1,156,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 557,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Francesca’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 18.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

