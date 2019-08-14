Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Down 45.4% in July

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

FC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 8,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a P/E ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $133,869.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

