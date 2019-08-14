Friendz Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and DragonEX. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $974,330.00 and $55,732.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.01402265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00098446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,859,839 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

