Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.93 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00008008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. Fusion has a total market cap of $26.93 million and $5.59 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,122,973 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

