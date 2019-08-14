Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Shares Up 10.5%

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 291,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 167,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

