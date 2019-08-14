Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gardner Denver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gardner Denver by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Gardner Denver by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Gardner Denver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Gardner Denver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

