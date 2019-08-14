Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $73.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. ValuEngine lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 362,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,441. Generac has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

