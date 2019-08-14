General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,671 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $80,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. Garrison Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 102,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 832,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 278,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,319,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16,367,170 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 2,440,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,362,219. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 492,532 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,512 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

